Breaking: Bucs Announce Antonio Brown’s Status For Tonight

Antonio Brown’s injury status has been up in the air as of late, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver will be active tonight.

The Buccaneers just released their official Super Bowl injury report on Sunday afternoon. Brown is officially active.

Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate is also officially active.

Here’s the full report from the Bucs:

Brown joined the Buccaneers in late October and, while he hasn’t put up star numbers, he’s been a solid addition to Tampa Bay’s offense.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro wide receiver had 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season. Brown has three catches for 59 yards and one touchdown in the playoffs.

Tampa Bay enters Sunday night’s game against Kansas City as a small underdog. The Chiefs are favored by three points against the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. E.T. The Super Bowl will air on CBS.