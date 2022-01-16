Breaking: Bucs Have Suffered Another Crushing Injury Loss

Earlier: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are up 14-0 and in total control at the end of the first quarter, but they continue to lose standout offensive linemen.

On the opening drive of the game, Tampa Bay All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs went down with an ankle injury. Wirfs is questionable to return.

Now, Bucs center Ryan Jensen just left the field in pain after appearing to injure his ankle on Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s short-yardage touchdown run. On replay, it looked like someone rolled up on Jensen’s leg.

The Pro Bowl pivot man appeared to be in serious pain, though he did end up walking off under his own power.

#bucs C Ryan Jensen is down and is punching the ground and looks to be in pain. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 16, 2022

It looks like the Bucs are in fine shape to beat the Philadelphia Eagles today, but Tampa Bay clearly does not want to lose any players to long-term injuries.

It would be especially damaging if Wirfs or Jensen have to miss time, considering they are significant pieces of one of the NFL’s best offensive lines.

You can watch Bucs-Eagles on FOX.

Update: Crisis averted. Jensen returned to the field for the start of the next possession.

Now the Bucs just need to wait for more information on Wirfs.