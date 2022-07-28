Breaking: Bucs Star Carted Off Practice Field Thursday

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: A detailed view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets on the team bench ahead of the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Injuries are an unfortunate part of training camp. With that said, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a huge blow to their offensive line this Thursday.

During the second practice of training camp, Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen went down with a lower body injury.

Jensen had to be carted off the field and into the training room. His teammates huddled around him before he went into the locker room.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Jensen is dealing with a knee injury. However, the team doesn't know the severity of his injury.

Laine pointed out that Jensen usually tries to walk off any injury that he suffers. The fact that he needed to be carted off the field is an indication of just how much pain he's in.

"Ryan Jensen absolutely doesn‘t like being carted off," Laine tweeted. "Even if he’s in significant pain, he will attempt to walk. It’s telling that he can’t."

Jensen made the Pro Bowl in 2021. He has been an integral part of the Buccaneers' offense for the past few years.

With Alex Cappa and Ali Carpet no longer on the roster, the Buccaneers need Jensen to anchor the offensive line. That's not possible if he suffered a serious injury.