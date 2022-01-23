Breaking: Bucs Suffer Major Loss For Today’s Game

The Bucs are going to be down one of their best offensive linemen for Sunday’s game.

Right tackle Tristan Wirfs will be out against the Rams after suffering a sprained ankle last Sunday against the Eagles.

Wirfs tried to come back into the game after he suffered the injury but wasn’t able to. He also practiced a bit this past week but was deemed not healthy enough to play.

This is a massive loss for the Bucs as Wirfs has done a terrific job protecting Brady’s strong side. He’s also been stellar as a run-blocker as well.

With Wirfs out, that means Josh Wells will likely start in his place. He’ll be tasked with getting Leonard Fournette going as he’s also coming back from injury.

He’ll also have to deal with the Rams’ strong front four, which is among the league’s best with Aaron Donald and Von Miller leading the charge.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET as the Bucs look to continue their quest towards repeating.