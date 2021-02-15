Breaking: Former Star NFL Wide Receiver Found Dead At 38

There’s horrible news out of Florida today as former San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Vincent Jackson was found dead.

Jackson, who played wide receiver in the NFL from 2005-16, was found deceased at the Homewood Suites in Brandon earlier today, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

He had checked into the hotel on January 11 and had been there since that date. Last week, members of Jackson’s family apparently called authorities to report him missing.

An investigation into Jackson’s death is underway.

HAPPENING NOW: #teamHCSO is investigating the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson. Jackson, 38, was found deceased on Monday, February 15, 2021, at the Homewood Suites in Brandon. pic.twitter.com/OZ8QwKakLw — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 15, 2021

Jackson played for the Bucs from 2012-16 and remained active in the local community. During his 12-year career, he made a trio of Pro Bowls, including one with Tampa Bay in 2012.

Jackson finished his career with 9.080 receiving yards and 57 touchdowns on 540 receptions. He topped the 1,000-yard mark six times and led the NFL in yards per reception (19.1) in 2012.

Our condolences go out to Jackson’s family, friends and former teammates. This is a gutting loss.