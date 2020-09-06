Breaking: Josh Rosen Signing With NFL Team’s Practice Squad

Former top-10 pick Josh Rosen is set to join his third team in his first three NFL seasons. After being cut by the Miami Dolphins, he’s staying in Florida.

Rosen will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. Garafolo reported that Rosen spoke with other teams who were interested in signing him to their active roster, but he elected to go to Tampa Bay based off fit.

There, he’ll have the opportunity to learn under Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians, who is well-known for his tutelage of quarterbacks. Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin are the Bucs’ current backup signal callers.

Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 draft, started 13 games as a rookie. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns.

After the Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray No. 1 overall in 2019, Rosen was dealt to Miami for a second-and fifth-round pick. He failed to impress with the Dolphins though, and with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa ahead of him, there was no room for the former UCLA star on the roster.

The #Buccaneers are signing QB Josh Rosen to their practice squad, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Rosen talked to teams that had openings on their active roster but with guaranteed $$ in his pocket already, went with the best fit in Tampa. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 6, 2020

Rosen’s precipitous fall has been eye-opening, but he’s still only 23. Perhaps he can get back on his feet in Tampa.

If not, he might not get too many more opportunities.