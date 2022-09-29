Breaking: NFL Announces Decision On Bucs vs. Chiefs Game

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass in the second quarter against Tanoh Kpassagnon #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs during their game at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Despite the impact that Hurricane Ian has made in Florida, the NFL will not change the site of this Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Moments ago, the Buccaneers officially announced that Raymond James Stadium will host this weekend's game against the Chiefs.

"We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm," the team said in a press release. "We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled."

The NFL had U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota lined up as a backup option. That won't be necessary though.

In addition to announcing their official plans for this Sunday, the Buccaneers thanked the Miami Dolphins for allowing them to use their practice facilities.

Kickoff for this Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Chiefs is at 8:20 p.m. ET. This matchup will be televised on NBC.

Our thoughts remain with those who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.