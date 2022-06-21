Breaking: Rob Gronkowski Makes Decision On His NFL Career

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates in the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski is retiring from the NFL, according to a report from Jordan Schultz.

This is the second time Gronkowski has stepped away from football, but this time feels permanent. Gronkowski originally retired following the 2018 season.

After one year off, he returned to the sport to join Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his first season with Tampa, Gronkowski played in all 16 regular season games and helped the Bucs win Super Bowl LV.

He then made 12 starts in 2021, finishing with 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

For his career, Gronkowski finishes with five Pro Bowls, four first-team All-Pro selections and four Super Bowl rings. He was also named to the 2010s All-Decade Team and was named AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2014.

A second-round pick of the Patriots in 2010, Gronkowski played nine years in New England before concluding his career with the Bucs.

In 143 professional games, he registered 621 receptions, 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.