Breaking: Tom Brady Reportedly Makes Decision On 2022 Season

The question every NFL fan has been asking over the past few days has just received its answer. Legendary quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from football.

ESPN insiders Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington were first to report the news.

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, Brady said he was going to spend time with his family to discuss his future plans. Apparently, the Brady family decided it would be best for him to retire.

“I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, ’cause they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do,” Brady said, via ESPN. “I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

There’s no question about it, Brady will walk away from the NFL as the most decorated quarterback of all time.

Brady’s résumé seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs, three regular season MVPs, and 15 Pro Bowl appearances. He’s also the all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Congratulations to Brady on a career that will be remembered for generations to come.