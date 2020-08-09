Brett Favre Has 1 Main Worry For Tom Brady In Tampa Bay

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre knows what it’s like to change teams late in a career. The longtime Green Bay Packers star also played for the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings before retiring.

So, Favre knows what Tom Brady is going through in Tampa Bay. However, the current circumstances of the league – and the world as a whole – are unique.

Favre has one main worry for Brady in Tampa Bay: does he have enough time to build up chemistry with his teammates?

“For a guy like Tom Brady, you’ve got to be scratching your head,” Favre told USA TODAY Sports this week. “Of all the times to change teams, he’s gotta be saying, ‘How am I going to get the chemistry I’m wanting to have with the guys, with my new (teammates)’ with everything that’s limiting getting ready for a season.”

Brady expressed a similar concern earlier this week.

“The only thing you can do is adjust to the situation and adapt the best way you can,” Brady said this week. “Put as much time and energy now as we can into it. I think the reality is that the clock is ticking on everybody. We’re gonna have to work as hard as we can and not waste any minutes of any day trying to get used to each other — embrace the challenge and see what we can become.”

Tampa Bay is scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season in about a month. The Bucs will take on the Saints on Sept. 13 in Week 1.