Brett Favre Reveals The Advice He Gave Tom Brady

Tom Brady didn’t announce his decision to leave New England until the middle of March, but he spoke about the possibility with Brett Favre back in February.

Favre knows what it’s like to play elsewhere after becoming a legend with one team. His career track is different than Brady’s was, but he does have that experience to impart on the future Hall of Famer.

During an interview today on Sirius XM, Favre recounted a conversation he had with Brady at the Super Bowl in Miami this year. At the time, he told Brady not to be afraid to make the change.

“”I just said, ‘Hey, if you’re thinking about going elsewhere,’ I said, ‘Go for it,” Favre revealed.

Everybody talking Bucs and Tom Brady today. Brett Favre, on @SiriusXMNFL, said he saw Brady at Super Bowl: "I just said, 'Hey, if you're thinking about going elsewhere,' I said, 'Go for it.' And he asked me if I had it to do over again, would I do it the same way. And I would." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 22, 2020

In an interview with CBS Sports HQ last week, Favre alluded to his conversation with Brady, but did not go into detail on what the two said to each other.

He did commend Brady for his leap of faith to undergo such a drastic change at this point in his career.

“We talked a little bit about it but I think more than anything he just kind of wanted to try his hand at something different, and you can’t fault him for that.” Favre said. “It has nothing to do with the organization, even though people may make it out to be a rift between he and Belichick or the organization. Look, what they did is unbelievable, and that will not change. He just wants to try his hand at something different and if it works out, great. If it doesn’t, he’s still the greatest to ever play the game.”

Favre’s post-Green Bay resume was a mixed bag. He got off to a hot start with the Jets in 2008, but got hurt and faltered down the stretch. He had a career year in Minnesota in 2009, but by the end of the 2010 season, he was out of the league.

We’ll find out soon enough what Brady will be able to accomplish in Tampa.