Bruce Arians Uses 1 Word To Describe Tom Brady’s Week 2 Performance

Bruce Arians did not hesitate to criticize Tom Brady following his two-interception performance in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach had some major praise for Brady following a Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers, though.

Tampa Bay’s head coach used one word to describe Brady’s performance in the win over the Panthers: “Outstanding.”

Brady’s numbers were not great for the second straight week, though. He completed 23 of 35 passes for 217 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Still, Arians believes that Brady did a good job bouncing back from his disappointing Week 1 showing.

“I think he has a pretty good history of that,” Arians said postgame, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “This game should never have got as close as it did. We let ’em back in. But I thought he played outstanding. His leadership on the sideline was great, and he put us in the right play [on] a number of different audibles. He played really, really well.”

Arians added that he understands it’s going to take some time for Brady to develop chemistry with the Bucs’ offensive players.

“It’s going to take time, and with having no preseason and all those practices we missed, we’re just growing day by day with Tom, the receivers and the entire offense,” Arians said. “I think we’ll just get better and better. We’re nowhere near — I think — what we are in September, what I think we’ll be in November.”

Tampa Bay improved to 1-1 with the win on Sunday. The Buccaneers are scheduled to take on the Broncos in Denver on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.