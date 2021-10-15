Bruce Arians Addresses Buccaneers’ Injury Concerns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ battered secondary took yet another hit last night.

In the first half of last night’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles, recently-signed cornerback Richard Sherman was forced to leave the game with a hamstring injury. While the severity and duration of this injury has yet to be determined, any blow to this unit is devastating for a team that’s already lost corners Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting to the IR.

Sherman was signed to combat these losses on the cornerback unit, but head coach Bruce Arians has indicated that the team will not dip into the free-agent market this time.

Instead, the Bucs are rocking with a “next man up” mentality.

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers have to think "next man up" with injuries in secondary. https://t.co/I0PSZbSwSq — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 15, 2021

“We’ll just keep playing with the guys we got, see how long of an injury it is, and next man up,” Arians said, per ProFootballTalk.

After Sherman left the contest, he was replaced by a committee consisting of third-year corner Dee Delany and seventh-year veteran Ross Cockerel. Safety Antoine Winfield also missed last night’s game with a concussion and was replaced by third-year DB Mike Edwards.

Despite all these injuries, the Bucs secondary did a solid job against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ passing offense last night, allowing just 113 yards through the air.

Heading into last night’s game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the worst passing defense in the league based on yards per game allowed. With last night’s performance, they’ve now jumped to 25th (280.8 ypg).

[ProFootballTalk]