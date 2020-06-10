NFL Coach Admits He Might ‘Quarantine’ 1 Of His Quarterbacks

Although all signs point to football being played this fall, it’s tough to envision a normal season for both college football and the NFL. Many fans are wondering if teams would consider quarantining backup players in case an outbreak occurs during the season.

The NFL season is still three months away, but it’s never too early for coaches to think ahead. As a matter of fact, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians admit that he has thought about keeping a third quarterback for emergency purposes.

Arians wouldn’t keep the extra signal-caller away from the team to ensure he remains safe. He opened up about this scenario on former NFL defensive end Chris Long’s Green Light podcast.

“That’s one of the things I’ve been pondering the last two or three weeks as we set the protocols,” Arians told Long. “From what I’m understanding is if you test positive, you get quarantined for two weeks. Now, if you have no symptoms, I don’t know what that means. Is it a false one? There’s so much to learn and still explore with this thing, but I’ve thought about keeping a third quarterback on the roster out of the room. We have two guys that have been in our system, really sharp. I might have to quarantine a quarterback just in case.”

Coach @BruceArians thinking ahead in what could be a unique fall.

The current depth chart for Tampa Bay has Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert as the starter and backup, respectively. Ryan Griffin would be the emergency quarterback for the Buccaneers in this scenario.

Other coaches around the league are probably thinking about quarantining a quarterback as well, especially since players would be out multiple weeks if they test positive for the coronavirus.

Having depth at the quarterback position is always important, but this year it will be a bit more crucial. It’ll be interesting to see how teams approach this situation.