Bruce Arians Announces When Antonio Brown Will Return

Wide receiver Antonio Brown did not return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, but he will be back with the team shortly, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

Brown was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week following a positive test. He missed Sunday’s road loss to the Los Angeles Rams as a result.

It looks like he’ll be able to play against the New England Patriots, one of his former teams, this weekend.

“He’ll be back tomorrow, no matter what,” Arians told reporters about Brown. “His 10 days are up so he’ll be back tomorrow.”

In his first two games of the season, Brown caught six passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. Virtually all of that damage–five receptions, 121 yards and the score–came in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

While Brown did play in one game for the Patriots in 2019, Sunday won’t exactly be a homecoming for him. His only action came on the road against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of that season.

The Patriots and Buccaneers will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday night on NBC.