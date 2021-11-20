Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown.

Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants.

Brown has missed the past few weeks with an ankle injury. Despite his lengthy injury-related absence, the Buccaneers haven’t placed him on the injured reserve. The hope is he could return by Week 12 when the Bucs play the Colts.

Tom Brady, meanwhile, will have to rely on a few of his other key weapons on Monday night to beat the Giants.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians says WR Antonio Brown is only player ruled out for Monday's home game vs. Giants. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 20, 2021

Antonio Brown’s health will no doubt continue to be a concern with the second half of the regular season underway. He’s critical to the Buccaneers offense which relies so much on the passing game.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are coming off a bizarre loss to the Washington Football Team. Tom Brady didn’t take the loss very well.

The veteran quarterback was at his postgame press conference for just a few minutes last Sunday. He explained why later on this week.

“That’s a real challenge for me, especially as I’ve gotten older because the expectations are so high,” Brady said, via NBC Washington. “When you win it’s a relief and when you lose it’s a real disappointment. So, sometimes you’re missing the joy in this, and I have to be reminded of the joy of playing. That takes a little perspective, but it’s hard when you’re in the fight.

“When you’re in the middle of the fight and it’s the seventh round of the fight, it’s hard to take a step back because you feel like you’re still — you want to go out there and slug it out again. So, I wish there was a lot great to come from losing and there is when you can take a couple days, but sometimes when you catch me on a Monday, you (Gray) really piss me off.”

Brady will try and bounce back on Monday against the Giants.