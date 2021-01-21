Bruce Arians Announces The Plan For WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown’s status is up in the air heading this weekend’s NFC Championship between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown is dealing with an undisclosed knee injury. He missed most of the second half of the Bucs’ divisional round showdown against the New Orleans Saints because of it.

The Tampa Bay wideout is still working through the injury and is considered day-to-day at the moment. There’s still questions surrounding his availability for the NFC Championship.

Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Thursday Brown will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game. It looks like we’ll have to wait until Sunday to find out whether Brown will suit up or not.

Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown will be a game-time decision Sunday, says he wouldn't necessarily have to practice this week to play against Packers. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 21, 2021

Tampa Bay may not need Antonio Brown to play to beat the Packers this weekend.

Brown caught just one pass for 10 yards in the Bucs’ 30-20 win over the Saints last Sunday. In fact, even Mike Evans was a no-show as he caught one pass for three yards. It’s rather amazing the Bucs offense had so much success without much production from both Brown and Evans.

Tom Brady was excellent and efficient last Sunday, completing 18 of 33 attempts for 199 yards and two touchdowns against a very good Saints defense and secondary. Brady will need to be even better to out-duel Aaron Rodgers and the Packers this weekend.

Brown, meanwhile, will be a game-time decision for the NFC Championship.