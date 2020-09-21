Bruce Arians Announces Week 3 Update For Chris Godwin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to beat the Carolina Panthers without the services of Pro Bowl wideout Chris Godwin.

Fortunately, it looks like they won’t have to worry about his absence heading into Week 3. Speaking to the media on Monday, head coach Bruce Arians announced that Godwin has cleared concussion protocol and will return to practice.

As a result, Godwin will be good to go for the Bucs’ Week 3 game at the Denver Broncos. Considering that the Broncos are currently going through a swath of their own injuries, Godwin’s return should definitely boost their chances.

Godwin had six catches for 79 yards in the Bucs’ season opening loss to the New Orleans Saints. He left the game with the aforementioned concussion and went on to miss practice leading up to Week 2.

Bucs' HC Bruce Arians said WR Chris Godwin has cleared concussion protocol and will play in week 3 at Denver. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2020

But with Chris Godwin out, Mike Evans and Justin Watson picked up the slack against the Carolina Panthers.

Evans had seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, leading the team. Watson added another two catches for 48 yards, including a big 36-yard grab that helped set up a Leonard Fournette touchdown in the second quarter.

Adding Godwin to the mix should be enough to get the Bucs over the hump for this stretch in their schedule.

But the Green Bay Packers are only a few weeks down the line.

Will Chris Godwin be an impact player for the Bucs in Week 3?