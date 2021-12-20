The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Honest Admission On Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards Decisions

Antonio Brown walks off the field.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after being defeated by the New Orleans Saints 38-3 at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to welcome back wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards after their three-game suspensions for falsifying their COVID-19 vaccination status.

It always seemed like Brown and Edwards, who are both key players, would be welcomed back. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians made it official last night.

When explaining why he elected to reinstate the pair, Arians was upfront: having Brown and Edwards back helps the team.

“It’s in the best interest of our football team. Both of those guys have served their time and we’ll welcome them back,” Arians said, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times.

In five games so far this season, Brown caught 29 passes for 418 yards and four touchdowns. Injuries and this suspension have kept him off the field, but he might need to play a major role down the stretch, especially if Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have to miss time. Both Evans and Godwin left last night’s game with injuries.

Edwards, meanwhile, produced 35 tackles and three interceptions in 11 games. He returned two of those three interceptions for touchdowns.

The Bucs fell to 10-4 last night after they were shut out at home by the New Orleans Saints. Tampa Bay will visit the Carolina Panthers in Week 16.

