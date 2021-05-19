Bruce Arians Shares Why Antonio Brown Hasn’t Signed His Contract Yet

Wide receiver Antonio Brown recently agreed to terms to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after helping the team win the Super Bowl last season.

That was back in late April though, and Brown has yet to actually sign his new contract. Some Bucs fans understandably are curious about the delay.

Now, we have an explanation, courtesy of head coach Bruce Arians. Appearing on the Pewter Report Podcast on Tuesday, Arians said Brown is still waiting to have his knee examined at the team facility and pass a physical.

“He has to pass the physical,” Arians said. “Hopefully we’ll have a scope on Tuesday, he’s getting his knee cleaned out, and everything will work out fine. It’s just a matter of a physical.”

Brown is reportedly facing another civil lawsuit stemming from an altercation with a mover in 2020. However, Arians says the mercurial wideout was rock solid during last season in Tampa and did not cause any issues within the team.

“We wanted AB back,” Arians said. “He was a model citizen the whole time he’s been here. We wanted him back and he’s never had surgery in his life. It’s just a matter of physical done. I wanted him back the whole time.”

In eight games (four starts) in 2020, Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns. He added eight catches for 81 yards and two more scores in the postseason.

Once Brown officially re-signs, he’ll give the Bucs an even deeper receiving corps. Tampa Bay also returns Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson and also drafted Jaelon Darden in the fourth-round this year.