Bruce Arians Shoots Down 1 Main Theory About Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers thrashed the Las Vegas Raiders today, but the franchise’s decision to sign Antonio Brown is still the biggest news of the weekend.

Tampa Bay signed the troubled free agent wide receiver to a contract for the remainder of the 2020 season. Tom Brady has widely been credited for luring Brown to the Bucs and also convincing the team to add his buddy.

Still, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is publicly insisting the decision to sign Brown wasn’t because of Brady. After today’s 45-20 win over the Raiders, Arians tried to tell reporters he and general manager Jason Licht were behind the transaction.

Arians even went as far as to claim Brady “didn’t have anything to do with it.”

Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown- “Everybody wants to say that Tom picked him. Tom didn’t have anything to do with it.” #gobucs — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) October 25, 2020

Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown: "Tom had nothing to do with this. This is something Jason (Licht) and I have been talking about for some time.'' — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 25, 2020

Our response to that? Sure coach, whatever you say.

It doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to do the detective work and realize Brady is the reason Brown is heading to Tampa. He’s the reason Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and wound up with the Bucs as well.

Arians can say what he wants, but he can’t change reality.