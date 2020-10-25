The Spun

Bruce Arians Shoots Down 1 Main Theory About Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown on the Patriots sideline.MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers thrashed the Las Vegas Raiders today, but the franchise’s decision to sign Antonio Brown is still the biggest news of the weekend.

Tampa Bay signed the troubled free agent wide receiver to a contract for the remainder of the 2020 season. Tom Brady has widely been credited for luring Brown to the Bucs and also convincing the team to add his buddy.

Still, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is publicly insisting the decision to sign Brown wasn’t because of Brady. After today’s 45-20 win over the Raiders, Arians tried to tell reporters he and general manager Jason Licht were behind the transaction.

Arians even went as far as to claim Brady “didn’t have anything to do with it.”

Our response to that? Sure coach, whatever you say.

It doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to do the detective work and realize Brady is the reason Brown is heading to Tampa. He’s the reason Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and wound up with the Bucs as well.

Arians can say what he wants, but he can’t change reality.


