Bruce Arians Asked About Potentially Signing Stephon Gilmore

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stands on the sideline during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Injuries have plagued the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ secondary this season, as both Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting are dealing with serious injuries.

Murphy-Bunting suffered a dislocated right elbow in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. He was placed on injured reserve shortly after he received his diagnosis.

Davis, meanwhile, suffered a quad injury in Week 4 against the New England Patriots that could keep him out for at least the next few games. As a matter of fact, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Wednesday that Davis and Murphy-Bunting aren’t close to coming back anytime soon.

With the secondary banged up at the moment, Arians was asked if he’d consider signing Stephon Gilmore. The All-Pro cornerback was released by the New England Patriots earlier today. Unsurprisingly, Arians admit that he’d be open to signing the former Defensive Player of the Year.

“We’ll kick the tires on everybody that’s available,” Arians said. “We’ll see.”

The Buccaneers signed Richard Sherman last week, so it’s pretty evident they’re in the market for cornerbacks.

Gilmore would provide a much-needed boost to a secondary that is missing two of its best players. He might not be the best cornerback in the NFL anymore, but he’s still a savvy veteran who can make an impact on a championship contender like Tampa Bay.

