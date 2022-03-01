Bruce Arians Asked If He’d Sign Off On Deshaun Watson Trade

The Spun

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians on the fieldTAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With Tom Brady retired, the Buccaneers are in need of help at the quarterback position. Could we see them pursue a trade for Deshaun Watson?

On Tuesday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked if he’d sign off on the team trading for Watson. He said the organization would have to make that decision.

“It would strictly be organizational sign-off,” Arians said. “I’ve known the kid for a long time. I’m shocked he’s in this decision. But it would be a strict organizational sign-off.”

Last week, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen threw out the idea of the Buccaneers trading for Watson.

Mortensen believes Tampa Bay has a backup quarterback in Blaine Gabbert who can steer the ship if Watson were to miss time because of a suspension.

“Now, here’s your hypothetical to ponder: The Bucs take a shot at Deshaun Watson and believe Gabbert can keep them competitive if Watson has to serve any suspension,” Mortensen tweeted.

Watson would give the Buccaneers a superstar at quarterback, but his legal situation remains up in the air.

If the Buccaneers don’t make a huge splash this offseason, they could start either Blaine Gabbert or Kyle Trask.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.