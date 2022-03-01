Bruce Arians Asked If He’d Sign Off On Deshaun Watson Trade

With Tom Brady retired, the Buccaneers are in need of help at the quarterback position. Could we see them pursue a trade for Deshaun Watson?

On Tuesday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked if he’d sign off on the team trading for Watson. He said the organization would have to make that decision.

“It would strictly be organizational sign-off,” Arians said. “I’ve known the kid for a long time. I’m shocked he’s in this decision. But it would be a strict organizational sign-off.”

#Bucs HC Bruce Arians on if he would sign off on the Bucs trading for Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/hNGDuMgxOD — PewterReport (@PewterReport) March 1, 2022

Last week, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen threw out the idea of the Buccaneers trading for Watson.

Mortensen believes Tampa Bay has a backup quarterback in Blaine Gabbert who can steer the ship if Watson were to miss time because of a suspension.

“Now, here’s your hypothetical to ponder: The Bucs take a shot at Deshaun Watson and believe Gabbert can keep them competitive if Watson has to serve any suspension,” Mortensen tweeted.

That Bruce Arians professed his belief in Blaine Gabbert again is no surprise, especially with the @Bucs roster.

Now, here's your hypothetical to ponder: The Bucs take a shot at Deshaun Watson and believe Gabbert can keep them competitive if Watson has to serve any suspension. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 23, 2022

Watson would give the Buccaneers a superstar at quarterback, but his legal situation remains up in the air.

If the Buccaneers don’t make a huge splash this offseason, they could start either Blaine Gabbert or Kyle Trask.