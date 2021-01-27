Bruce Arians Asked If He’ll Retire If Bucs Win Super Bowl

At 68 years old, Bruce Arians has the opportunity to reach the pinnacle of his profession by winning a Super Bowl as a head coach.

Given Arians’ age and the fact he’s retired before, some have speculated he could call it a career again if the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV. Not so fast, the colorful head coach says.

In an appearance on WDAE this morning, Arians said he has no intentions of retiring, even if Tampa Bay beats Kansas City on February 7.

“Hell no. I’m going for two. If the Glazers will have me back,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Considering Tom Brady will be back with the Bucs next season, we can’t see any reason why the Glazers wouldn’t want to keep Arians around, whether they win the Super Bowl or not.

Arians already has a pair of rings as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but winning one as a head coach would be even more special.

But it won’t be enough to take him off the sidelines.