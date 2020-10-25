Bruce Arians Reportedly Has A Blunt Message For Antonio Brown

Shortly after news broke of Antonio Brown signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an old quote from Bruce Arians went viral on social media. The Bucs head coach had previously made it clear that he didn’t want Brown on his team.

“Yeah, it’s not gonna happen. There’s no room. And probably not enough money. But it’s not gonna happen — it’s not a fit here. I just know him, and — it’s not a fit in our locker room. He’s too much of a diva,” Arians said of Brown in March.

Things have changed, obviously.

Brown is reportedly signing a one-year contract with Tampa Bay. He’s reunited with Tom Brady, who he played with in New England for a short amount of time in 2019.

Arians reportedly has a simple message for Brown following his signing.

“Be a team player, or be gone,” Arians reportedly told Brown.

Jay Glazer says that Bruce Arians' message to Antonio Brown is: "Be a team player, or be gone." — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 25, 2020

According to ESPN, the feeling inside the Bucs organization is that Brown will handle things well.

The feeling inside the organization is Arians’ personality is strong enough to handle him. Arians has never had a problem giving anyone a piece of his mind — as seen by his expletive-filled tirades in practice — and he coached Brown with the Steelers.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to play Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs will take on the Giants on Monday Night Football next week.