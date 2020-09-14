Bruce Arians Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady After Week 1 Loss

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut did not go as planned.

The Buccaneers fell to the Saints, 34-23, in a game in New Orleans at the Superdome. Brady, 43, did not play very well. He threw two interceptions, including a pick-six.

Brady comes to Tampa Bay after 20 seasons in New England. While Bill Belichick was surely critical of Brady behind closed doors, he rarely – if ever – criticized him while speaking to the media.

Bruce Arians is a different kind of coach. He does not hesitate to speak his mind when it comes to criticizing players.

When asked about Brady’s two interceptions on Sunday, Arians did not hold back.

“One was a miscommunication between he and Mike [Evans],” Arians said. “He thought Mike was going down the middle. It’s a different coverage. Mike read it right. He should’ve bent across his face, but Tom just overthrew it. The other one was a screen pass with an outlet called. He threw the outlet, and there was a pick six. Bad decision.”

To Brady’s credit, he, too, admitted that they were his fault.

“It’s a game of execution. Obviously they made more plays than we did, and I made just some bad, terrible turnovers,” said Brady, who had two touchdown passes and a touchdown rush. “It’s hard to win, turning the ball over like that. So I’ve obviously gotta do a lot better job.”

Brady and the Bucs will look to get in the win column next weekend, when they take on the Panthers at home.