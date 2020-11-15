Bruce Arians Had A Blunt Message For The Bucs This Week

The Spun

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before a game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the worst performance of their season – and one of the worst in recent NFL memory – against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

Tampa Bay was crushed by New Orleans, 38-3, on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The loss was the worst of Tom Brady’s career.

The Bucs bounced back in a big way this weekend, though. Tampa Bay took down divisional rival Carolina, 46-23, on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians had a blunt message for his players before Sunday’s game. “No excuses,” Arians told his players, per Brady.

Arians can be a tough critic at times, but he’s believed in this Buccaneers team all season long. He spoke highly of his team’s leadership before Sunday’s game.

“I think we have great leadership, and when you have really good leadership, very seldom will you ever lose two in a row,” Arians told Sara Walsh on Friday. “We’ve always preached that to our guys. This week of practice has been outstanding — just as if when we won our last ballgame. The one thing I can never complain about is our guys’ work ethic.”

The Bucs improved to 7-2 on the season with Sunday’s win. They remain a legitimate contender in the NFC.


