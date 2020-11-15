Bruce Arians Had A Blunt Message For The Bucs This Week

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the worst performance of their season – and one of the worst in recent NFL memory – against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

Tampa Bay was crushed by New Orleans, 38-3, on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The loss was the worst of Tom Brady’s career.

The Bucs bounced back in a big way this weekend, though. Tampa Bay took down divisional rival Carolina, 46-23, on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians had a blunt message for his players before Sunday’s game. “No excuses,” Arians told his players, per Brady.

Tom Brady said It was a lot of mental toughness from the guys this week, and Bruce Arians told them no excuses. #GoBucs — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) November 15, 2020

Arians can be a tough critic at times, but he’s believed in this Buccaneers team all season long. He spoke highly of his team’s leadership before Sunday’s game.

“I think we have great leadership, and when you have really good leadership, very seldom will you ever lose two in a row,” Arians told Sara Walsh on Friday. “We’ve always preached that to our guys. This week of practice has been outstanding — just as if when we won our last ballgame. The one thing I can never complain about is our guys’ work ethic.”

The Bucs improved to 7-2 on the season with Sunday’s win. They remain a legitimate contender in the NFC.