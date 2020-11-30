Bruce Arians Reveals What He Told Bucs After Sunday’s Loss

Tampa Bay played better than it has in previous big-time games on Sunday, but the Bucs still came away with a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bucs fell to the Chiefs, 27-24, on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay fell behind, 17-0, by the end of the first quarter and was unable to recover. The Bucs had a strong second half, and Tom Brady finished the game with 345 passing yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough against Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Mahomes, meanwhile, had arguably the best game of his season. The reigning Super Bowl MVP threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Tampa Bay. Tyreek Hill caught 12 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns in the win, too.

Tampa Bay is now 7-5 on the season. The Bucs remain in the thick of the playoff hunt, but they can’t afford any letups down the stretch.

Following the game, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians revealed what he told his players.

"Get healthy and beat the virus," Bruce Arians says was his message to players — NFL teams have struggled to avoid positive COVID-10 tests on their bye week, and they need everyone to finish the year the way they want to. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 30, 2020

The NFL has had multiple COVID-19 issues as of late, most notably in Baltimore and Denver. The league wants to be extra careful in the coming days, as much of the country likely had gatherings for Thanksgiving.

Tampa Bay is off next weekend before returning to play against Minnesota on Dec. 13.