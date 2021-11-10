Bruce Arians’ Comment About Odell Beckham Jr Is Going Viral

You can almost always anticipate Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians to give you a blunt answer to controversial questions – even if he is joking with his answers. So it’s easy to imagine that Arians’ comments about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. might be going viral.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Arians said that the team wasn’t going to be in on OBJ this week. He then explained his reason – that the Bucs have too many players with letters for names.

“Too many letters,” Arians said with a laugh. “I’ve already got AB (Antonio Brown), I don’t need OBJ.”

Bucs fans don’t exactly disagree with what Arians said. Though not for the same reason he listed.

Many fans have taken to Twitter, pointing out that between Brown, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, they’ve got several receivers better than OBJ right now:

Odell Beckham Jr. was waived by the Cleveland Browns this past Monday. He has 17 receptions for 232 yards but no touchdowns this season.

Several top teams have already been identified as contenders to land OBJ. Given how aggressively the Bucs have been chasing star talents over the past few years, it was inevitable that the question would be asked to Bruce Arians.

But for now, it appears that the reigning Super Bowl champions won’t be adding the Pro Bowl receiver to their ranks. They probably don’t need him anyway.

That said, Bucs fans might still get a bit antsy if they see him sign with one of their division rivals. The Saints have already been linked to him.

Where will Odell Beckham Jr. sign?