Bruce Arians’ Comment On Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons today on a Jameis Winston pick-six. It was an almost fitting end to a season in which Winston became the first quarterback since 1988 to throw 30 picks.

After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had a pretty brutal assessment of his quarterback.

Speaking to the media, Arians said that Winston does “so much good and so much outright terrible.” He indicated that the organization will have a lot to evaluate as far as Winston’s future with the team is concerned.

Winston finished the year as the first player in Buccaneers history to throw for 5,000 yards. But he also led the league in interceptions by a wide margin.

Bruce Arians says “there’s so much good and so much outright terrible” in terms of evaluating Jameis Winston and the future. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) December 29, 2019

As for his record as a quarterback, Winston is now 28-42 with only one winning season.

Winston is heading into free agency and it’s hard to say whether the Buccaneers will want to even retain him, much less give him a pay raise.

But as Arians said, despite “so much outright terrible,” there’s a lot of good that Winston brings to the table.

It may be weeks or months before we find out with any certainty what Tampa Bay’s plans for the former Heisman Trophy winner are.