Bruce Arians Comments On Possibly Drafting A Quarterback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set at quarterback for the 2021 season, but it doesn’t hurt to look at long-term options in this year’s NFL Draft.

Tom Brady hasn’t really shown any signs of slowing down even at 43 years old. On the other hand, you never really know when a player is going to reach that steep decline.

If the Buccaneers want to put themselves in the best position for the foreseeable future, drafting Brady’s successor doesn’t seem like the worst idea in the world.

While there’s no indication that Tampa Bay is looking at the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft, head coach Bruce Arians did share his thoughts on the front office potentially adding a young signal-caller to the roster later this month.

“If the right guy is there that we think is a developmental guy that has the upside that outweighs every other position of those five or six guys that we’re looking at, then we wouldn’t be against it,” Arians told the Athletic, via NFL.com. “The same thing in the second round and the third round — if we have five guys and one’s a quarterback, and we think his development is better than those positions, sure.” Tampa Bay currently owns the No. 32 overall pick in the first round. That would put the defending Super Bowl champions out of reach for Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones. Stanford quarterback Davis Mills, however, could be an intriguing option for the Buccaneers if they believe he’s worth a Day 1 pick. Of course, it’s possible that Tampa Bay isn’t fond of the top quarterbacks available this year. They could still add another player at that position though later in the draft, such as Kellen Mond or Kyle Trask. The NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET on April 29.