Bruce Arians Confirms Bucs Reached Out To 5-Time Pro Bowler

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already boast one of the most stout rosters in the entire league. But head coach Bruce Arians recently revealed that the team has been eyeing a Pro Bowl defender to add to their ranks.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Arians said that general manager Jason Licht has reached out to five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman. But Bruce Arians said that he hasn’t pushed Licht one way or another. He believes that if Sherman is a fit, Licht will know.

“I coach the ones we got and let him handle the rest,” Arians said, via reporter Sara Walsh. “If it’s the right fit, it’s the right fit and we’ll move on it.”

Sherman has not played this season and has not signed with a team since his release by the San Francisco 49ers in February. But he hasn’t formally retired yet, so nobody really knows what the holdup is,

Bruce Arians confirmed GM Jason Licht has reached out to Richard Sherman. "I coach the ones we got and let him (Licht) handle the rest." Adds: "If it's the right fit, it's the right fit and we'll move on it." #GoBucs #NFLNetwork — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) September 20, 2021

From 2011 to 2017, Richard Sherman was a dominating cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks. He was the vocal leader of team’s “Legion of Boom” that led the league in defense several years in a row.

Sherman won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2013 and helped lead them to another in 2014.

But after an injury-shortened 2017 season, Sherman hit free agency and joined the 49ers. After missing the Pro Bowl in 2018, he had a renaissance year in 2019. Sherma made his fifth Pro Bowl that season as the 49ers reached the Super Bowl.

A calf injury limited him to just five games in 2020 though.

Would Richard Sherman be a good fit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?