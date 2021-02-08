Bruce Arians Reveals What Mike Evans Told Bucs About His Contract

It’s a rare thing when a player offers to take a pay cut for the good of the team. Mike Evans appears to be one of those players.

Evans has reportedly told head coach Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he’s willing to take a pay cut. Why? He’d like to see the Bucs keep most of the Super Bowl roster intact.

The Tampa Bay wideout will currently earn $12.5 million for the 2021 season with a cap number of $16.6 million. If Evans and the Bucs can find a way to lower his compensation, it’d go a long way in keeping the Bucs’ roster Super Bowl worthy.

Arians said following Super Bowl LV that Evans is one of the most “unselfish” players he’s ever met. The Bucs wideout is more than willing to take a pay cut for the good of the team.

“Mike Evans is the most unselfish superstar I’ve ever met,” Arians said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s told us to use some of his money if we need to contracts to keep the team together.”

We’ll find out soon if Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can come to an agreement. It’s one thing for Evans to say what he did – it’s another for it to actually happen.

If Evans sticks by his word, it’d go a long way in keeping the Bucs’ Super Bowl roster intact and set the team up for a repeat championship run next season.

Evans is vital to the Bucs’ organization, so it’s important Tampa Bay still pays him what he’s worth.