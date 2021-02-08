Bruce Arians Announces His Decision On The 2021 Season

Ahead of tonight’s Super Bowl, a report emerged that Bruce Arians could retire if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the game. They did in resounding fashion, but it doesn’t sound like the swashbuckling head coach is going anywhere.

Arians’ team were road warriors all postseason, knocking off the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints, and Green Bay Packers away from home. They lucked into the chance to be the first team to ever host a Super Bowl at its home stadium, and it served them well tonight.

Tom Brady was effective leading Arians’ offense, finding Rob Gronkowski for a pair of scores and Antonio Brown for his third touchdown. The running back duo of Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones was as effective as it’s been all year, rolling for 145 yards and a touchdown. It was Todd Bowles’ defense that set things apart however. Without dialing up a significant number of blitzes, they managed to get a historic level of pressure on Patrick Mahomes, and completely disrupt everything Kansas City tried to do offensively.

After the initial Arians retirement report, another emerged citing those close to the coach, essentially saying that he laughed it off. Per ProFootballTalk, the idea was “100-percent BS.” Arians seemed to confirm that after the game.

"Hell, no, I ain't going anywhere," Bruce Arians says of any chance he might retire, saying he wants to win at least one more and he'll revisit it after that. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 8, 2021

It is always hard for teams to repeat as Super Bowl champions. It makes sense for him to at least give it one more shot, though.

Tom Brady still, somehow, hasn’t really shown signs of slowing down. He’s confirmed his return for 2021. Around him, outside of a few guys, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are pretty young and very talented.

Maybe next year is the year that Brady finally starts to show his age, and the team has a Super Bowl hangover. Bruce Arians is ready to test things out, instead of riding off into the sunset.