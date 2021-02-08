Bruce Arians Needs Just 1 Word To Describe Tom Brady

Year 1 of the Tom Brady experience went about as well as possible in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers signed Brady to a two-year, $50 million contract last offseason. Brady arrived in Tampa Bay and led the NFC South franchise to a Super Bowl win in his first season.

Tampa Bay topped Kansas City, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night. Brady was named the game’s MVP, as he threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Following the game, Arians was asked about Brady’s impact on the Buccaneers franchise. Arians summed up Brady with just one word: “Winner.”

Brady, of course, has now won seven Super Bowls. He won six during his time with the New England Patriots and he quickly added another in Tampa Bay.

Arians said that Brady changed everything for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay had a talented team last season, but disappointed, going 7-9.

“Knowing that he’d been there and done this, our guys believed it. It changed our entire football team,” Arians said following the Super Bowl win.

The Bucs could add another Super Bowl next year. Tampa Bay is expected to bring back most – if not all – of its key players from this year’s squad. Arians’ team should enter the 2021 season among the favorites to win it all.