Bruce Arians Explains How Gronk Is Handling The Florida Heat

Rob Gronkowski should have no issue getting back into football shape – that is, if he can adapt to the Florida heat.

Gronk will make his return to the NFL official on Sept. 13 in the Buccaneers’ season opener against the New Orleans Saints. The former star tight end retired following the 2018 season only to announce his return just a year later.

Gronk now gets the chance to reunite with his former quarterback – the legendary Tom Brady – as the two look to bring a Super Bowl to Tampa Bay. Getting back in football shape will be difficult enough for the big-bodied tight end. Adapting to the Florida heat – coupled with the intense humidity in the area – is a whole different beast.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday that Gronk is having difficulty with the Florida heat. It may take a while for the 31-year-old to adapt to the Florida environment after spending the first nine years of his NFL career in Foxborough.

New challenges aren’t a bad thing for veteran players. We may see an entirely new Rob Gronkowski this upcoming season.

“He’s probably in New England shape right now,” Arians said on Monday. “The heat’s kicking his ass pretty good. It’s different man. . . . I don’t think he’s ever sweat that much in his life.”

If Gronkowski’s struggling, that probably means Brady’s struggling as well. The New England area doesn’t even compare to the heat and humidity of the Florida area. We’ll see how that impacts Gronk and Brady in the Bucs’ season opener on Sept. 13.