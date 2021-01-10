Bruce Arians Explains What He’s Rooting For On Sunday

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians will be watching Nickelodeon very closely this afternoon as the New Orleans Saints take on the Chicago Bears in the final NFC game of Wildcard Weekend. The stakes for his team are pretty huge, after all.

A Saints win would put his Buccaneers on a collision course with their NFC South rivals. But a Bears win would give the Bucs a home playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, who upset the Seattle Seahawks last night.

So who is Bruce Arians rooting for in the game? After initially saying that it doesn’t matter, he says he’ll root for the Bears and the home playoff game they present.

“That part I’ll root for,” Arians said. “I will root for that.”

That said, Arians made it clear that he’ll be ready for anyone. Even if it is the Saints team that beat him twice this year.

“We’re playing — that’s all that matters. We’re a better football team than the last time we played the Saints — if we go there. It doesn’t matter to me.”

The Buccaneers weren’t exactly at their best against the Taylor Heinicke-led Washington Football Team yesterday. But the offense was sharp enough to knock off the NFC East champs in a 31-23 win.

Beating the Saints or the Rams may prove a much harder task though. It’s hard to begrudge Arians for wanting to play at home knowing how tough the rest of the playoffs will be.

