The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bruce Arians Explains What He’s Rooting For On Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before a game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians will be watching Nickelodeon very closely this afternoon as the New Orleans Saints take on the Chicago Bears in the final NFC game of Wildcard Weekend. The stakes for his team are pretty huge, after all.

A Saints win would put his Buccaneers on a collision course with their NFC South rivals. But a Bears win would give the Bucs a home playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, who upset the Seattle Seahawks last night.

So who is Bruce Arians rooting for in the game? After initially saying that it doesn’t matter, he says he’ll root for the Bears and the home playoff game they present.

“That part I’ll root for,” Arians said. “I will root for that.”

That said, Arians made it clear that he’ll be ready for anyone. Even if it is the Saints team that beat him twice this year.

“We’re playing — that’s all that matters. We’re a better football team than the last time we played the Saints — if we go there. It doesn’t matter to me.”

The Buccaneers weren’t exactly at their best against the Taylor Heinicke-led Washington Football Team yesterday. But the offense was sharp enough to knock off the NFC East champs in a 31-23 win.

Beating the Saints or the Rams may prove a much harder task though. It’s hard to begrudge Arians for wanting to play at home knowing how tough the rest of the playoffs will be.

Who should Bruce Arians be rooting for in the Saints-Bears game?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.