Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were both on the sidelines for today’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice, but there’s no reason for fans to worry.

Head coach Bruce Arians addressed the media moments ago and said it was simply a veteran rest/maintenance day for Brady and Gronkowski.

“It’s just that time of year that we just need to rest them up,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

#GoBucs coach Bruce Arians on Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski not practicing Wednesday. "Yeah, it’s just a vet day,'' Arians said. "He and (Rob) Gronk(owski) both. It’s just that time of year that we just need to rest them up.'' — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 21, 2020

Gronkowski is coming off his best performance as a member of the Bucs. The veteran tight end caught five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s thrashing of the Green Bay Packers. It was his first score in a Tampa Bay uniform.

As for Brady, he was workmanlike in Week 6, completing 17-of-27 passes for 166 yards and touchdown passes to Gronkowski and Tyler Johnson. Brady has a 14-4 touchdown to interception ratio thus far as a Buccaneer.

Tampa Bay (4-2) is set to travel to Las Vegas this Sunday for a primetime game with the 3-2 Raiders.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.