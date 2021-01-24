Bruce Arians Has Game Day Update On Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary will have the tall task of slowing down Aaron Rodgers, when they take the field on Sunday in the NFC Championship game. The unit might receive a huge boost on the back end just in time, adding to Bruce Arians’ talented defense.

According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine and Sal Paolantonio, Antoine Winfield Jr. will be a game-time decision this afternoon. Arians remained optimistic and confirmed that the training staff will “work him out before the game” before making the call.

The rookie safety suffered an ankle injury in practice earlier this week and the Buccaneers added him to the team injury report just a few days before championship Sunday. At just 22-years-old, Winfield Jr. has proven himself as a key piece to Tampa’s secondary, starting all 16 games with the unit. He played 65 percent of the snaps in last weekend’s victory over the Saints, making six tackles and forcing a key fumble.

Last Sunday’s performances was more of the same for young safety in his rookie season. As the son of a three-time Pro Bowler, Antonine Winfield Sr., the second-round draft pick out of Minnesota quickly proved he has what it takes to be an NFL defensive back. He can add to his quality first-year in the league with a playoff appearance later today.

The Bucs’ defensive backs will need to be locked in this afternoon against Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The 37-year-old quarterback had an MVP-caliber regular season and now has his sights set on a second ring. Combined with first-team All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, Rodgers and Green Bay’s pass offense should come out strong on Sunday.

The NFC Championship game between the Buccaneers and the Packers will kick-off at 3:05 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field. The contest will air on FOX.