Bruce Arians Gives Honest Update On DT Vita Vea

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may get defensive tackle Vita Vea back in some capacity for this Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Vea has not played since suffering a broken ankle against the Chicago Bears in Week 5, but has ramped up his conditioning in recent weeks with the hope of returning. We should know more about his status as the week progresses.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was asked about Vea’s participation during today’s practice, which admittedly wasn’t a particularly strenuous one.

“He walked real good because that’s all we did today, we had a walkthrough,” Arians said on Wednesday. “That was a really physical game last week and it’s that time of the year where we don’t need to be beating on each other.”

Arians did add that Vea has impressed during his rehab in recent weeks.

“We’ll see him move around more tomorrow,” Arians said. “I’ve watched him run for the last few weeks to get in shape and he looks good.”

Vea had 10 tackles and two sacks in five games before getting hurt.

The Bucs will take on the Green Bay Packers at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.