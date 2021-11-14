The Spun

Bruce Arians Had Blunt Admission On Tom Brady’s Interceptions

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians with Tom Brady in Washington.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field alongside head coach Bruce Arians after the Buccaneers defeated the Washington Football Team to win the playoff game at FedExField on January 09, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

From the beginning of today’s game, Tom Brady just didn’t seem like himself out there. TB12 tossed a pair of interceptions–and nearly threw a third–that played a major role in the Bucs’ 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team.

To be fair, Brady’s first INT didn’t look like it was his fault. The ball was knocked out of the hands of wide receiver Jaelon Darden and into the arms of WFT defensive back William Jackson III.

Take a look.

However, after the game, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians wasn’t in a forgiving mood. He did not absolve Brady of responsibility for the first interception.

Instead, he laid both picks at the feet of his superstar quarterback.

Brady’s second INT was clearly his fault, but the first wasn’t at all. Arians probably knows this, but probably wants to keep the QB on his toes. After all, he hasn’t been afraid of criticizing Brady in the past, and he knows the seven-time Super Bowl champ can handle it.

As for how Brady himself assessed the turnovers, he keep it short and sweet.

“We started with the ball. They came away with it,” Brady said.

The Bucs will now have an extra day to prepare for their next game: next Monday night at home against the New York Giants.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.