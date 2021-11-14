Bruce Arians Had Blunt Admission On Tom Brady’s Interceptions

From the beginning of today’s game, Tom Brady just didn’t seem like himself out there. TB12 tossed a pair of interceptions–and nearly threw a third–that played a major role in the Bucs’ 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team.

To be fair, Brady’s first INT didn’t look like it was his fault. The ball was knocked out of the hands of wide receiver Jaelon Darden and into the arms of WFT defensive back William Jackson III.

Take a look.

INTERCEPTION! Tom Brady has two passes in a row bobbled and William Jackson III is on the end of this one! Credit to Kam Curl on the assist for this one.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/udIr3hG5R3 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 14, 2021

However, after the game, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians wasn’t in a forgiving mood. He did not absolve Brady of responsibility for the first interception.

Instead, he laid both picks at the feet of his superstar quarterback.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians on the 2 INTs by Tom Brady Sunday. “That had nothing to do with receivers, it was him,'' he said. One clearly bounced off Jaelon Darden's hands. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 14, 2021

Brady’s second INT was clearly his fault, but the first wasn’t at all. Arians probably knows this, but probably wants to keep the QB on his toes. After all, he hasn’t been afraid of criticizing Brady in the past, and he knows the seven-time Super Bowl champ can handle it.

As for how Brady himself assessed the turnovers, he keep it short and sweet.

“We started with the ball. They came away with it,” Brady said.

Asked what happened on his two interceptions, Tom Brady said "We started with the ball. They came away with it." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 14, 2021

The Bucs will now have an extra day to prepare for their next game: next Monday night at home against the New York Giants.