The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bruce Arians Had Blunt Comment On Antonio Brown Tonight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before a game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked to assess his worries about Antonio Brown’s off-the-field behavior following the troubling report that surfaced this week.

Arians had a direct response.

When asked if he’s worried about Brown messing up and getting a call about him in the middle of the night, Arians said he had no worries.

“Really none. He’s been a model citizen. If and when he’s not, we’ll move on. He knows that, our team knows that. I don’t really think we’re going to have any problems. We haven’t had any so far and I wouldn’t really anticipate any,” Arians said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Earlier this week, Brown was accused of breaking a security camera and throwing a bicycle at a security shack in his neighborhood. The alleged incident reportedly took place before Brown signed with the Buccaneers in October.

No charges were filed in the incident.

“We are aware of the reported incident involving Antonio Brown prior to his signing. When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him. Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place,” the Bucs said this week.

Arians appears to be sticking with that mindset, too.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.