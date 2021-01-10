Bruce Arians Had Brutally Honest Message After Close Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced in the NFL playoffs on Saturday night, defeating the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, but they didn’t win by as big of a margin as expected.

Tampa Bay defeated Washington, 31-23, in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night. The game came down to a final drive, with the Football Team being unable to convert on a fourth down attempt to keep the game-tying drive alive.

Washington was without starting quarterback Alex Smith on Saturday night. The veteran quarterback is still nursing a leg injury, which led former XFL quarterback Taylor Heinicke into primetime duty. Heinicke played admirably, throwing for more than 300 yards while rushing for more than 40 yards and a touchdown.

While the game was closer than expected, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians will not be apologizing for it. A win is a win, especially in the playoffs.

“I’m never going to apologize for winning,” the Buccaneers head coach said to reporters following the close win on Saturday night.

"I'm never going to apologize for winning," Arians says. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 10, 2021

The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round, where they will face either the New Orleans Saints or the Los Angeles Rams, depending on the outcome of today’s game.