Bruce Arians Had Message For The NFL After Saturday’s Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading to the playoffs.

Tampa Bay blew out Detroit, 47-7, on Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Buccaneers improved to 10-5 on the season. Bruce Arians’ team has officially clinched a playoff berth.

Tom Brady and Co. are postseason bound following an up-and-down season that clearly included a lot more ups than downs.

Arians had a message for the NFL following Saturday afternoon’s win: We’re just getting started.

"We're going to be a pretty tough out," Arians says of Bucs entering the playoffs with momentum. They've won three straight and close at home with the Falcons. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 26, 2020

Arians said following the game that he was a very proud head coach. Tampa Bay ended a 13-year postseason drought with Saturday afternoon’s win.

From ESPN.com:

“It’s just the beginning. Our goal when we started out, especially this year, was just to get in the dance. And now it’s to win 11 games. And see where we stand and where we’re going, know who we’re playing,” said Arians, who returns to the postseason for the first time since 2015, when he led the Arizona Cardinals to the 2015 NFC Championship game. “You could feel — this was the playoff practice week,” he said, adding that he was “really, really proud” of the effort put in by his players. “Even with the holidays, they handled their business well.”

The Bucs will look to finish the season at 11-5 next weekend.