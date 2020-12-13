The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bruce Arians Has A Blunt Reaction To Win Against Minnesota

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Bruce Arians.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up a much-needed win today, outlasting the Minnesota Vikings 26-14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Despite Arians’ reputation as an offensive-minded coach and the presence of Tom Brady at quarterback, the Bucs won today on the strength of their defense–and Dan Bailey’s inability to kick straight.

Tampa Bay bludgeoned Kirk Cousins, sacking the Vikings quarterback six times. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul forced and recovered a fumble.

After the game, Arians had a message for those who questioned his coaching and Tampa Bay’s team identity earlier this week.

“We just showed our identity. We can do any damn thing we want.” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Of course, any win is a good win, and the Bucs are going to need their defense the last three weeks and in January.

However, the team is still probably only going to go as far as Brady takes them. The 43-year-old wasn’t sacked today and played a clean game (196 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions).

If he can keep that up and add some more production, it will increase Tampa Bay’s chances of making a postseason run.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.