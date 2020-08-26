Bruce Arians Has A Fitting Description For Bucs QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady seems to be fitting in nicely in Tampa Bay. And if there’s one person overjoyed to see it, it’s head coach Bruce Arians.

Speaking to the media this week, Arians spoke glowingly about his new quarterback and his knowledge of the game. He went so far as to compare Brady to “a second coach on the field” and called him “a joy to coach.”

“He has a great rapport with young players, building their confidence,” Arians said, via CBS Sports. “He’s like a second coach on the field. It’s one thing for coaches to tell them, but when Tom says it, they probably listen to him more than the coach.

“Tom is a joy to coach. He asks so many questions. Wants to know so many things. Why we call it one thing. He’s like Peyton [Manning]. I call Peyton a piranha — he can never have too much information.”

Bruce Arians is one of the few coaches in NFL history who has coached both Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

As the QBs coach of the Indianapolis Colts, he oversaw Manning’s development from a mistake-prone rookie in 1998 to an MVP candidate just a year later.

Fortunately for Arians, Brady doesn’t need any development like so many other QBs he’s worked with. He can implement his scheme and let the litany of weapons on his time rack up the yards, points and (hopefully) wins.

