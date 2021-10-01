The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Message Heading Into Patriots Game

Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meets with Tom Brady #12CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meets with Tom Brady #12 in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. It’ll mark the first time Tom Brady faces his former team since leaving in free agency last year.

With kickoff a little over 48 hours away, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed that his team will be fired up heading into Foxboro this weekend. However, he claims the team’s newfound energy has nothing to do with all the headlines involving Brady and the Patriots.

“A hell of a week of practice,” Arians told reporters on Friday. “You could really feel the difference in intensity this week. It doesn’t have a damn thing to do with [Tom] Brady, it has to do with losing.”

There aren’t too many fans out there who will actually believe Arians, especially since there’s so much history between Brady and the Patriots.

On the flip side, the Buccaneers did suffer a pretty bad loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. We’d imagine they want to get back in the win column as soon as possible.

Of course, the idea of Brady defeating the Patriots in his return to Foxboro sounds amazing. But the Buccaneers are doing their best to not let that storyline affect their preparation.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Patriots game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

