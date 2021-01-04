Bruce Arians Has A Warning For Washington’s Chase Young

Bruce Arians thinks Chase Young may end up regretting what he had to say about Tom Brady on Sunday.

Washington Football Team secured the NFC East on Sunday with a win over the Eagles. Ron Rivera’s squad now has a date with Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following Washington’s pivotal win, Young – Washington’s star defensive end – told reporters he wanted nothing more than to face Brady in the playoffs. Arians thinks Young needs to be careful for what he wishes for.

Facing Brady in the playoffs almost never pans out for the opponent. Young could have a long day this coming Saturday when he faces Brady and the Bucs.

Washington d-end Chase Young said he wanted Tom Brady after WFT clinched last night.

Arians response today: "It's one of those games that careful what you wish for.'' #GoBucs — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) January 4, 2021

To be honest, what else is Chase Young supposed to say, though?

Tom Brady has been the face of the NFL for so many years. It’s natural for young players like Young to want a shot at facing one of the greatest players in league history.

Young and the Washington defense has what it takes to keep Saturday’s wild card playoff game interesting. The WFT has been wreaking havoc in the backfield as of late. Frustrating Brady and forcing him into bad decisions will be key for Washington to stay alive.

Brady is a whole different animal in the playoffs, though. We’ll get our first look at 2021 playoff Brady this Saturday when he and the Bucs take on the Washington Football Team.