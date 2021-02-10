Bruce Arians Has Brutally Honest Comment About Defeating Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade this Wednesday afternoon. It was an unorthodox celebration for sure, but there were some hilarious moments that came out of it.

While a visibly shaky Tom Brady stole the spotlight this afternoon, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians put the rest of the NFL world on notice.

Arians made it known that Tampa Bay is going to be right back in the mix for another championship next season. He also had a pretty blunt message about how his team performed last Sunday against the Chiefs.

“We going for two. We going for two and we ain’t stopping,” Arians said. “We’re going to keep this band together, and they know how to win. . . . You beat every damn thing we lined up against you. You did it the right way. We did it the right way. We physically kicked their ass.”

He isn’t kidding about the Buccaneers giving the Chiefs a beatdown. The game legitimately felt over midway through the third quarter.

Arians wasn’t the only member of the Buccaneers who was fired up at the parade.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht expressed his desire to keep the core roster intact, saying “We’re going to f***ing win this thing again.”

The Buccaneers have some work to do in terms of keeping their star players in town, but Arians and Licht sound very excited about the franchise’s outlook for the 2021 season.