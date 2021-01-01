Bruce Arians Has Been Around Only 1 Leader Like Tom Brady

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians has learned plenty about leadership from coaching Tom Brady this season.

Brady has made all the difference for the Buccaneers this season after leaving New England last off-season. Tampa Bay is 10-5, just a game behind the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South.

The Bucs have one game left this regular-season, but have already locked up a berth in the NFC Playoffs. Knowing Brady, he’s likely itching at the opportunity to get to the playoffs and try and make a Super Bowl run.

Brady’s leadership has been immeasurable for the Bucs this season. Arians told reporters this week Peyton Manning is the only other player he’s been around that exhibits leadership like Brady does.

Arians said he's never seen anything like Tom Brady's leadership. Said Peyton Manning is the only other one he's been around that was even close. — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 1, 2021

That’s certainly high praise from Bruce Arians, but it isn’t all too surprising.

Tom Brady, love him or hate him, demands excellence from his teammates. It’s what’s won him six Super Bowls. No. 12 will attempt to win another Super Bowl this upcoming postseason.

The Bucs are already firmly in the playoff mix. All that could change this weekend is Tampa Bay’s seeding. Right now, the Bucs are the No. 5 seed, but certain circumstances could drop them to No. 6 – the difference is massive.

At the No. 5 seed, the Bucs would play the NFC East champion. At the No. 6 seed, Tampa Bay would play either Green Bay or Seattle.

The Bucs would like to avoid a powerhouse NFC program in the first round. They’ll have a chance to lock up the five-seed this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.